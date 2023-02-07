Amidst Allegations of Intimidation and Political Bullying, Hunter Biden Is Now Facing A Massive Defamation Lawsuit

Photo byTingey Injury Law FirmonUnsplash

  • John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman in Delaware, owns the laptop after they deemed it abandoned 90 days at The Mac Shop.
  • Hunter Biden's recent attempts to accuse others of wrongdoing are a desperate attempt to blame-shift and avoid responsibility for his actions.
  • Hunter Biden's lawyer requested an investigation into those allegedly responsible for accessing private data from Hunter's laptop.
  • The legal battle between Hunter Biden and John Paul Mac Isaac has been ongoing for two years since its discovery in April 2019.
  • This story provides insight into how cases like this got handled and the potential ramifications if found guilty of wrongdoing by either party involved.

Hunter Biden is facing severe ramifications after a computer repairman slapped him with an eyebrow-raising $1.5 million defamation lawsuit. It seems the first son isn't taking it lying down! John Paul Mac Isaac claimed Hunter tried to intimidate him in response to his legal action. This laptop saga continues two years since its initial discovery at Mack's Delaware shop in April 2019.

On January 27, Isaac filed a $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against Hunter Biden in response to false accusations made by Abbe Lowell, President Joe Biden's son's lawyer. Five days later, on February 1, Mr Lowell demanded that the Justice Department launch an investigation into anyone who obtained and shared personal information without permission–including Isaac himself! Brian Della Rocca - attorney for 46-year-old computer repairman/plaintiff Issac - claims this was merely retaliation. He had previously sued Hunter over alleged defamation charges earlier in the week.

Isaac's lawyer, Della Rocca, recently spoke out on Hunter Biden - alleging that he desperately attempts to place blame outside himself. They were referring to the infamous laptop saga from April 2019. computer got left at Isaac's repair shop and ultimately not recovered after three months, leaving it legally in Isaac's possession. However, because of some legal complications regarding his blindness, he isn't entirely sure if Hunter dropped off the device.

"Hunter's current actions are desperate attempts to continue to blame everyone else for his actions," Della Rocca gave her remarks.

"The work order clearly explained if they left any equipment in the shop for over 90 days. It became abandoned. They agreed to hold The Mac Shop harmless for any damages or loss of property," she remarked.

"Once the property got abandoned, The Mac Shop became its owner." She noted.

Isaac's lawyer argued that all equipment in The Mac Shop got deemed abandoned if left for over 90 days, making it their property to own. Hunter Biden's attorney then requested an investigation into Isaac. Those he shared Hunter's information with—including Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon—regarding potentially gaining access to material on the now infamous "laptop from hell".

Hunter Biden's lawyer is taking legal action and demanding an investigation into those allegedly responsible for accessing private data from Hunter's laptop. Notable people include Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and another of Giuliani's lawyers. The reportedly manipulated information has gotten used to distort the truth regarding President Biden's son.

The legal battle between Hunter Biden and John Paul Mac Isaac has been ongoing for two years since the laptop's initial discovery in April 2019. While it is still uncertain who dropped off the device, they legally deemed it abandoned after 90 days at The Mac Shop, making them its owner. Hunter's recent attempts to blame others are a desperate attempt to avoid responsibility for his actions. His lawyer's request for an investigation into those allegedly responsible for accessing private data from Hunter's laptop shows he will not go down without a fight.

Only time will tell how this case will get resolved. Still, one thing is sure: Hunter Biden and John Paul Mac Isaac's legal saga continue to captivate the nation's attention.

Source: https://nypost.com/2023/02/02/hunter-biden-served-defamation-lawsuit-days-before-his-lawyer-called-for-criminal-probes/

https://radaronline.com/p/hunter-biden-intimidation-million-defamation-lawsuit-computer-repairman-abandoned-laptop/

https://www.msn.com/en-in/entertainment/story/hunter-biden-accused-of-intimidation-slapped-with-dollar15-million-defamation-lawsuit-by-computer-repairman-who-first-obtained-abandoned-laptop-from-hell/amp/ar-AA1755ea

